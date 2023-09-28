Rugby World Cup: Scotland players call him Sherman and Ben Healy is backed to deliver

No-one is likely to dislodge Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu as Scotland’s first-choice playmakers any time soon but Gregor Townsend has handed Ben Healy and Cam Redpath the chance to start at 10 and 12 in Saturday’s match against Romania at the Rugby World Cup.

Ben Healy will start for Scotland at stand-off.

The game with the Pool B minnows has afforded the Scotland coach the chance to utilise his wider squad and he has high hopes for the pair who are starting together for the first time but have played alongside each other during parts of games against Italy in the Six Nations and the same opponents in the warm-up win in July.

Healy was player of the match in the latter victory at Murrayfield, his kicking repertoire in particular making a favourable impression on Townsend who had persuaded the stand-off to throw in his lot with Scotland after he previously represented Ireland up to under-20 level. Working closely with the player at the World Cup camp in France, the coach believes Healy’s game is developing in other areas which will add variety to the Scotland attack against the Romanians in Lille.

“He’s got an excellent pass and he’s already a 10 that knows shape really well, so he’s connected with the forwards very well, he understands when a defence has an advantage in one area, how you have to move away from that area, and he’s developing a running game too,” said Townsend who has challenged his fringe players to stake a claim for a place in the squad to play Ireland in the Pool B decided on October 7. “We know he’s got a huge strength in his game which is kicking. Of all the 10s in the world, he’s probably the one who can kick it the furthest right now. He’s got a variety of kicks which we encourage him to use. If we see space then the shorter kicks can be a weapon we use in our attack.”

Healy, who helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship last season but has agreed to join Edinburgh for the new campaign, has settled in quickly in the Scotland camp where his resemblance to American Pie character Sherman, played by Chris Owen, has earned him a squad nickname.

“We call him Sherman and he lives up to his name,” revealed Grant Gilchrist, who will captain Scotland against Romania in the absence of Jamie Ritchie. “He always puts a smile on my face. He's settled in brilliantly, he's well liked among the squad and I'm looking forward to having him at Edinburgh.”

Townsend believes Healy’s strength of character is an important asset, particularly for the position he plays. “He’s someone who on the field is confident to tell forwards where they should be going and what we’re doing next in our attack, which is great and what you want from a 10,” said the coach. “In meetings he will contribute as much as Finn when we ask the group questions about our attack, but he’s also someone who doesn’t take himself that seriously away from the game. He’s fitted in really well with the group and I think he’s definitely grabbed his opportunity with the way he played in the Italy game and the way he played for Munster following the experience he had in the Six Nations, and the way he has played and trained for us since then has been excellent.”

The way Russell and Tuipulotu dovetailed in attack was a major factor in Scotland’s 45-17 win over Tonga last weekend. It would be asking a lot to expect Healy and Redpath to have a similar impact given their lack of time together in the saddle but the Bath centre is looking forward to developing their nascent partnership against Romania.

“We came on together for Ben’s debut against Italy in the Six Nations,” said Redpath. “I came on at 12 and he came on at 10, and we also played together against Italy a few weeks ago in the warm-up games. Ben’s a really good player. I actually played against him a lot in age-grade stuff, so it’ll be great to play with him in a World Cup.”

Redpath is more accustomed to playing alongside Russell - and the pair will be team-mates at Bath next season – but the centre has readily adapted to play with either fly-half. “They are obviously different types of players, but it doesn’t really change too much for me to be honest,” he said. “They are both going to control the game as 10s.”

A catalogue of serious injuries had threatened to derail Redpath's career and it says much about the player’s personality that he now stands on the brink of emulating his father, Bryan, by playing at a Rugby World Cup. The celebrated scrum-half represented Scotland at the 1995, 1999 and 2003 tournaments, captaining Scotland in the latter in Australia, but didn’t score a try in any of them and Redpath junior has his sights set on getting one over on his old man. “Yeah, he only got the one try in his Scotland career. I’ve got that already. I just need one more and I’ll beat him!”

The centre flirted with England at one point and was even named in one of Eddie Jones’ squads before injury ruled him out, but there is no doubting his commitment now and he believes there is plenty potential still be realised for Scotland at this World Cup following the opening defeat by South Africa and the win over Tonga.