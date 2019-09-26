Rugby World Cup: Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo banned for Scotland match

Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo is out of Monday's match against Scotland after being banned for his team's final three pool matches at the Rugby World Cup for a dangerous tackle.

Lee-Lo was cited for a shoulder-led hit on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev in Samoa's 34-9 win on Tuesday. He was sin-binned.

A disciplinary committee said the tackle deserved a red card because it was reckless.

The entry point for a ban was six matches, but that was reduced to three because of the centre's previous disciplinary record and conduct at the hearing.

Lee-Lo, who will miss matches against Scotland, Ireland and Japan, would be free to play again should Samoa reach the quarter-finals.