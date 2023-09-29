All Sections
Rugby World Cup: Romania know how hard Scotland clash will be - 'we know we are in the death pool'

Romania head coach Eugen Apjok hopes his team have learned lessons from heavy defeats by Ireland and South Africa as they bid to be more competitive in their next “death pool” match against Scotland.
By Anthony Brown
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST

The Eastern European minnows have been annihilated 82-8 and 76-0 by the two sides ranked highest in the world when the tournament began and hey face another formidable test at the hands of the fifth-ranked Scots in Lille on Saturday.

“We know we are in the death pool,” said Apiok. “It’s a big challenge for the team and I hope we take something from the first two games. It wasn’t what we were looking for but I hope the players will learn a lot of things. They understand against Scotland, we need to do it more on the field but I’m sure they’ll give everything and it will be a better game for us. Any mistakes will cost us at this level.”

Romania hooker Rob Irimescu hopes the tests his side have had so far will stand them in good stead for facing another Tier One nation. “Scotland really like to hold on to the ball and play wide,” he said. “Obviously South Africa and Ireland did a good job on this as well, so hopefully the experience of these matches will help us with this game. We’re playing for a lot of things but ultimately we just want to make our country proud. We want to put out some good performances and hopefully come out with a win as well.”

