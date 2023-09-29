Romania head coach Eugen Apjok hopes his team have learned lessons from heavy defeats by Ireland and South Africa as they bid to be more competitive in their next “death pool” match against Scotland.

The Eastern European minnows have been annihilated 82-8 and 76-0 by the two sides ranked highest in the world when the tournament began and hey face another formidable test at the hands of the fifth-ranked Scots in Lille on Saturday.

“We know we are in the death pool,” said Apiok. “It’s a big challenge for the team and I hope we take something from the first two games. It wasn’t what we were looking for but I hope the players will learn a lot of things. They understand against Scotland, we need to do it more on the field but I’m sure they’ll give everything and it will be a better game for us. Any mistakes will cost us at this level.”

