Rugby World Cup: Quarter-finals confirmed, which teams have qualified, dates, kick-off times, venues

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final line-up has been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stages in France.

A relieved Fiji became the last side to book their spot in the last eight despite a stunning 24-23 loss to Portugal, who secured their first ever win in this tournament at the eighth attempt.

There were emotional scenes inside the Stadium de Toulouse at full-time as a last-minute try from Rodrigo Marta and conversion from Samuel Marques secured a 23-22 win for the jubilant Portuguese.

It was a night of mixed emotions for Fiji, who secured the single point required to claim their place in the last eight for the first time in 16 years at the expense of Australia, who have been eliminated at the group stages for the first time.

England now lie in wait for the Fijians while Argentina set up a quarter-final against Wales as Mateo Carreras’ hat-trick helped them see off Japan 39-27 in their winner-takes-all Pool D clash.

With both sides knowing victory would see them take second place in the pool at the other’s expense, Los Pumas sealed the spot after scoring five tries in Nantes, with Carreras the star man.

Scotland were eliminated following their 36-14 defeat to Ireland in Paris on Saturday, a result which meant the Irish finished top of Pool B ahead of South Africa, with the Scots heading home in third.

Due to the draw and seedings for the tournament taking place three years ago, the top four ranked sides in the world will all face each other in the quarters, meaning two will miss out on a place in the semis.

Ireland, the number one ranked side in the world, face Pool A runners-up New Zealand while South Africa take on Pool A winners and tournament hosts France in two blockbuster quarter-finals.

Tonga beat Romania 45-24 in the final Pool B game on Sunday. The teams went into the Lille clash without a point between them but the Pacific Islanders finished strongly to ensure they exited the competition with a win.

Rugby World Cup quarter-final fixtures

Saturday, October 14 – Wales v Argentina, 4pm, Stade de Marseille; Ireland v New Zealand, 8pm, Stade de France.