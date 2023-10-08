All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Rugby World Cup: Quarter-finals confirmed, which teams have qualified, dates, kick-off times, venues

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final line-up has been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stages in France.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 8th Oct 2023, 22:45 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 22:45 BST
 Comment

A relieved Fiji became the last side to book their spot in the last eight despite a stunning 24-23 loss to Portugal, who secured their first ever win in this tournament at the eighth attempt.

There were emotional scenes inside the Stadium de Toulouse at full-time as a last-minute try from Rodrigo Marta and conversion from Samuel Marques secured a 23-22 win for the jubilant Portuguese.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a night of mixed emotions for Fiji, who secured the single point required to claim their place in the last eight for the first time in 16 years at the expense of Australia, who have been eliminated at the group stages for the first time.

The Rugby World Cup trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, presented during the tournament opening conference in Paris. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)The Rugby World Cup trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, presented during the tournament opening conference in Paris. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
The Rugby World Cup trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, presented during the tournament opening conference in Paris. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

England now lie in wait for the Fijians while Argentina set up a quarter-final against Wales as Mateo Carreras’ hat-trick helped them see off Japan 39-27 in their winner-takes-all Pool D clash.

With both sides knowing victory would see them take second place in the pool at the other’s expense, Los Pumas sealed the spot after scoring five tries in Nantes, with Carreras the star man.

Scotland were eliminated following their 36-14 defeat to Ireland in Paris on Saturday, a result which meant the Irish finished top of Pool B ahead of South Africa, with the Scots heading home in third.

Due to the draw and seedings for the tournament taking place three years ago, the top four ranked sides in the world will all face each other in the quarters, meaning two will miss out on a place in the semis.

Ireland, the number one ranked side in the world, face Pool A runners-up New Zealand while South Africa take on Pool A winners and tournament hosts France in two blockbuster quarter-finals.

Tonga beat Romania 45-24 in the final Pool B game on Sunday. The teams went into the Lille clash without a point between them but the Pacific Islanders finished strongly to ensure they exited the competition with a win.

Rugby World Cup quarter-final fixtures

Saturday, October 14 – Wales v Argentina, 4pm, Stade de Marseille; Ireland v New Zealand, 8pm, Stade de France.

Sunday, October 15 – England v Fiji, 4pm, Stade de Marseille; France v South Africa, 8pm, Stade de France.

Related topics:EnglandIrelandWalesSouth AfricaPortugal
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.