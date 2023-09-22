Edinburgh’s Emiliano Boffelli was the difference-maker as Argentina survived a late charge to beat Samoa and reignite their World Cup campaign.

Emiliano Boffelli of Argentina acknowledges the fans at full-time following the win over Samoa.

With the Pumas losing to England in their opening Pool D fixture, they needed to beat Samoa to keep alive realistic hopes of progressing into the knockout stages. They did that with an attritional 19-10 win in Saint-Etienne, with Boffelli delivering 16 of the points.

Any pre-match pressures were eased when Samoa’s Duncan Paia’aua was sent to the sin-bin in the opening minute of the match. His absence was felt as Argentina hit the front with Boffelli going over in the corner before converting the try. Three successful penalties from the Edinburgh winger followed, with a Christian Leali’ifano penalty getting Samoa on the board in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samoa’s defence held firm in the latter stages as they pushed to get back into the game and Sama Malolo’s try – converted by Alai D’Angelo Leuila – put the cat among the pigeons. However, Argentina, who finished fourth at the 2015 World Cup but failed to get out of the pool stage in Japan four years ago, held on and wrapped up the win through Nicolas Sanchez’s penalty.