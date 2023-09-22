All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Rugby World Cup 2023: France sweat over Antoine Dupont fitness after FFR confirms maxillo-zygomatic fracture

France captain Antoine Dupont’s Rugby World Cup campaign has been left in doubt after it was confirmed that he suffered a facial fracture during the win over Namibia.
By Bruce McMurray
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Antoine Dupont picked up the injury during France's record win over Namibia.Antoine Dupont picked up the injury during France's record win over Namibia.
Antoine Dupont picked up the injury during France's record win over Namibia.

Dupont, 26, picked up the injury in France’s record 96-0 triumph over Namibia on Thursday following a clash of heads with with Johan Deysel. The Namibia centre’s yellow card for the collision in the 45th minute, with France leading 54-0, was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official and Dupont was quickly attended to by medics before leaving the field of play and going to hospital.

The FFR confirmed the extent of Dupont’s injury on Friday, but said it was uncertain how long its star scrum-half will be unavailable for. A statement from the FFR read: “Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player’s unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

France, who have beaten New Zealand, Uruguay and Namibia so far, play Italy in their final pool match on October 6. Les Bleus are set to face world number one side Ireland, defending champions South Africa or Scotland in the quarter-finals on October 14/15.

Related topics:FranceScotlandIreland