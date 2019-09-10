Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Japan

Have your say

Scotland's fourth and final group stage match is against tournament hosts Japan - here's everything you need to know about the fixture.

Scotland's clash with their final Pool A opponent, Japan, is arguably the most pivotal of their tricky group schedule.

Find out when and where to catch the unmissable fixture with our handy guide.

When is Scotland v Japan?

Scotland face Japan on Sunday, October 13, just four days after Townsend's side's matchup with Russia.

The game kicks off at 11.45am BST.

Where can I watch or listen to it?

Those backing blue can either watch the game on STV or listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.

There will also be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport app.

Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?

The Cherry Blossoms will be backed by a raucous home crowd at the Yokohama International Stadium.

Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

Scotland squad

Forwards

John Barclay

Simon Berghan

Fraser Brown

Scott Cummings

Allan Dell

Zander Fagerson

Grant Gilchrist

Jonny Gray

Stuart McInally (Captain)

Willem Nel

Gordon Reid

Jamie Ritchie

Blade Thomson

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

Ryan Wilson

On standby: Magnus Bradbury

Backs

Darcy Graham

Chris Harris

Adam Hastings

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Pete Horne

Sam Johnson

Blair Kinghorn

Greig Laidlaw

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Finn Russell

Tommy Seymour

Duncan Taylor

Japan squad

Forwards

Michael Leitch (Captain)

Keita Inagaki

Yusuke Kizu

Jiwon Koo

Isileli Nakajima

Asaeli Valu

Takuya Kitade

Atsushi Sakate

Shota Horie

Luke Thompson

Wimpie van der Walt

Uwe Helu

James Moore

Hendrik Tui

Yoshitaka Tokunaga

Pieter Labuschagne

Kazuki Himeno

Amanaki Mafi

Backs

Kaito Shigeno

Fumiaki Tanaka

Yutaka Nagare

Yu Tamura

Rikiya Matsuda

Kenki Fukuoka

Ataata Moeakiola

Lomano Lemeki

William Tupou

Ryoto Nakamura

Timothy Lafaele

Kotaro Matsushima

Ryohei Yamanaka.