Rugby World Cup 2019: tickets, squad and TV schedule for Scotland v Japan

Scotland's fourth and final group stage match is against tournament hosts Japan - here's everything you need to know about the fixture.
Scotland's clash with their final Pool A opponent, Japan, is arguably the most pivotal of their tricky group schedule.
Find out when and where to catch the unmissable fixture with our handy guide.
When is Scotland v Japan?
Scotland face Japan on Sunday, October 13, just four days after Townsend's side's matchup with Russia.
The game kicks off at 11.45am BST.
Where can I watch or listen to it?
Those backing blue can either watch the game on STV or listen to the game on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 Live Sports Extra.
There will also be live text commentary on selected games on the BBC Sport app.
Where in Japan is the fixture and can I still get tickets for the match?
The Cherry Blossoms will be backed by a raucous home crowd at the Yokohama International Stadium.
Fans plotting a last minute trip to the Land of the Rising Sun can check availability of tickets at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com
Scotland squad
Forwards
John Barclay
Simon Berghan
Fraser Brown
Scott Cummings
Allan Dell
Zander Fagerson
Grant Gilchrist
Jonny Gray
Stuart McInally (Captain)
Willem Nel
Gordon Reid
Jamie Ritchie
Blade Thomson
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Ryan Wilson
On standby: Magnus Bradbury
Backs
Darcy Graham
Chris Harris
Adam Hastings
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Pete Horne
Sam Johnson
Blair Kinghorn
Greig Laidlaw
Sean Maitland
Ali Price
Finn Russell
Tommy Seymour
Duncan Taylor
Japan squad
Forwards
Michael Leitch (Captain)
Keita Inagaki
Yusuke Kizu
Jiwon Koo
Isileli Nakajima
Asaeli Valu
Takuya Kitade
Atsushi Sakate
Shota Horie
Luke Thompson
Wimpie van der Walt
Uwe Helu
James Moore
Hendrik Tui
Yoshitaka Tokunaga
Pieter Labuschagne
Kazuki Himeno
Amanaki Mafi
Backs
Kaito Shigeno
Fumiaki Tanaka
Yutaka Nagare
Yu Tamura
Rikiya Matsuda
Kenki Fukuoka
Ataata Moeakiola
Lomano Lemeki
William Tupou
Ryoto Nakamura
Timothy Lafaele
Kotaro Matsushima
Ryohei Yamanaka.