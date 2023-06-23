All Sections
Rugby union brain injury legal action reaches High Court

A legal claim brought by more than 200 former rugby union players against three of the sport’s governing bodies alleging they suffered brain injuries during their careers has reached the High Court.
By Jess Glass
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 19:24 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 19:24 BST
 Comment
England’s 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)England’s 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
England's 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

On Friday, lawyers representing 169 former professional and 66 ex-amateur sportsmen and women appeared in court for the first preliminary hearing in their claims against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union. Lawyers for the group of players have previously alleged the governing bodies failed to take reasonable steps to protect players from injury caused by repetitive blows and that many now have permanent neurological injuries including early onset dementia, Parkinson’s disease and the neurodegenerative condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Players who have previously spoken publicly about having these conditions include England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson and former Wales international player Dafydd James, both of whom are bringing legal action. Thompson, the former hooker who has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, has previously said he cannot remember being awarded an MBE by the late Queen following England’s victory over Australia in the World Cup final in Sydney.

Susan Rodway KC, for the group of players, asked the court in London to order the disclosure of documents about the steps the governing bodies were taking or considering related to “protecting the brain health of their players”, but was unsuccessful in the bid. Judge Barbara Fontaine dismissed the bid for the documents, with the exception of a set of concussion management regulations from World Rugby.

