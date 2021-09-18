Rugby: Selkirk, GHA and Edinburgh Accies among Premiership sides aiming to upset home win trend

Premiership rugby continues this weekend. Picture: SNS

Selkirk will make the short trip along to Hawick to take on their Border rivals without the services of skipper Ewan MacDougall who is getting married.

As a result, Andrew Grant-Suttie moves from centre to No.8 to cover and the experienced Ross Nixon will join the midfield.

Hawick were frustrated to lose on the road to GHA last time out, but they are a different animal at home. With Sam Frizzel moving to the bench and Connor Sutherland nursing a head knock, new dad Stuart Graham and Calum Renwick come into the back-row.

Selkirk head coach Scott Wight said: “There is no doubt about it, regardless the time of season, Hawick is a tough place to go, it’s going to be tricky for us.

“However, it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to and it’ll let us see exactly where we are after our opening match last week which we won.”

Edinburgh Accies belatedly began their campaign last week and posted a 45-19 win over Jed-Forest.

They will look to take that form to Stoneyhill where they take on Musselburgh and Accies head coach Iain Berthinussen said: “We were really pleased to get our season underway last week - and pleased with the effort of the squad - after 18 months out.

“We know that Musselburgh will test us all over the park, both in attack and defence, and we will need to be at our best on both side of the ball.”

The three other teams on their travels today are Aberdeen Grammar, Glasgow Hawks and GHA.

Grammar and the south Glasgow side could be in for tough days at the office at Marr and Currie Chieftains respectively while Hawks may have more of a chance of recording an away day triumph at Jed, although, like all Border clubs, the Riverside Park men do pride themselves on their home form.

All the matches are at 3pm.