Rugby news: Edinburgh take down Bath, Glasgow Warriors prepare for Ulster trip, Ayrshire Bulls extend lead
Cameron Neild, the recent arrival, Tom Dodd, Patrick Harrison and captain Ben Vellacott scored first half tries and it was 26-0. Mitch Eadie scored in the second period.
On Saturday afternoon, Glasgow Warriors are on the road for a friendly of their own and are taking on Ulster in Cavan at 2pm with fit-again Josh McKay back at full-back.
In the Super Series Championship on Friday night, Ayrshire Bulls went further ahead at the top after a 28-0 bonus point win over Southern Knights at Millbrae. Fifth placed Stirling Wolves play second placed Heriot’s at 3pm on Saturday, with sixth placed Boroughmuir Bears hosting third placed Watsonians at Meggetland at 5pm.
Week six of the Premiership campaign is here and there are two Border derbies in store on Saturday afternoon. At Riverside Park, bottom side Jed-Forest are going through a bit of an injury crisis and welcome third placed Hawick. Over at Poynder Park, Kelso, in seventh, take on ninth placed Selkirk with both sides having suffered losses in week five. Expect plenty of physicality in these matches with big crowds in attendance. Results from both of them will double up for the Border League too.
Elsewhere, leaders Marr are looking for a fifth win on the spin at fifth placed Edinburgh Accies, second placed Currie Chieftains are looking to bounce back from their Hawick defeat at home to eighth placed Glasgow Hawks and sixth plays fourth at Stoneyhill as Musselburgh take on Heriot’s Blues. Women’s Premiership leaders Watsonians are at third placed Corstorphine Cougars.