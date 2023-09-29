Rugby news: Edinburgh lose opening friendly, Glasgow Warriors to face Bath, full domestic card

Edinburgh Rugby were up at the break, but lost their pre-season friendly to Connacht at Hive Stadium 45-19 on Friday night.

Edinburgh's Adam McBurnie scores a first half try during a pre-season friendly against Connacht.

The hosts were leading 19-7 at half-time thanks to tried from Adam McBurney, Wes Gooseneck and captain Mark Bennett. Cammy Scott converted two. Connacht turned on the style after the break, though, and ran out convincing winners.

Glasgow Warriors play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday when they take on Zebre Parma at Scotstoun at 6pm. Head coach Franco Smith has named a 26-man squad for this one including six Academy players and three from the Super Series. Scrum-half Jamie Dobie is captain.

In the Super Series Championship there are two matches on Saturday. At 5pm second placed Ayrshire Bulls host fifth placed Stirling Wolves at Millbrae and then, at 5.30pm, fourth placed Southern Knights take on Watsonians, in third, at The Greenyards.

It is week five in the Premiership and of the five games at 3pm it is the match between third placed Hawick and leaders Currie Chieftains that jumps out. They met in a cracking Premiership final at Mansfield Park back in March with the hosts coming out on top and this promises to be another close affair at the same venue.