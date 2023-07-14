Australia head coach Eddie Jones has called on his team to put on a performance “that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies” when they take on Argentina on Saturday morning in the second round of the Rugby Championship.

Back on home soil following last weekend’s 43-12 defeat in Pretoria against a South Africa team that was missing a number of its first-choice players, Jones is expecting a reaction at the CommBank Stadium (kick-off 10.45am BST) in Sydney when the Pumas come calling. The former England coach has made five changes to his starting XV, with co-captain and flanker Michael Hooper missing out due to a foot injury.

“As a squad we’re running a marathon this year, and we didn’t get off the start line like we wanted to, but we get another opportunity to find our rhythm this weekend against a tough Argentinian side," Jones said. “We have two Tests on home soil this year, so we have to have to roll up our sleeves on Saturday and put in a performance that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies.”

Argentina arrive in Sydney smarting from their own opening-day defeat, a 41-12 reversal by New Zealand in Mendoza last Saturday. Their head coach Michael Cheika is an Australian and a former Wallabies head coach and is expecting a reaction from his compatriots. “I thought it was a good call that Australia brought Eddie back and I’m sure it will be,” he said. “As long as it’s not when we’re playing against them. Eddie’s a quality coach and I think that’s why Australia wanted to have him back because he can add a lot to the team here, and I’m sure he will.” Edinburgh full-back Emiliano Boffelli is once again selected at 15 for the Pumas.

Earlier in the day, the All Blacks welcome the Springboks to Auckland for a mouthwatering clash (kick-off 8am BST). South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has named 10 of the 14 players who travelled to New Zealand a week ago to acclimatise to the conditions and time zone in his matchday squad, with nine starting, including locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, back-rowers Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese, wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, plus centres Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

“We planned to select a squad with a few key combinations of players who are fully acclimatised and settled in in New Zealand, while also selecting some players who started last week, and we are pleased with the balance we were able to strike with this squad,” said Nienaber. “This allows us to give some players their first taste of international rugby this season alongside a group of players who come off a physical clash against the Wallabies, and we believe this will be beneficial against a top opponent in the All Blacks."