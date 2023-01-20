Rufus McLean to discover rugby fate next week as Glasgow Warriors and SRU complete hearing

McLean, who has been capped three times by Scotland, was in court this week after pleading guilty to domestic abuse charges. Sentence has been deferred until next month.
Glasgow Warriors announced on Wednesday that he had been suspended and an internal investigation had been instigated. It is understood that a disciplinary hearing was held on Friday and the club and Scottish Rugby are expected to announce its conclusions early next week.
McLean, 22, used a tracking system on his girlfriend’s phone to follow her movements during a campaign of domestic abuse. She described him as “emotionally abusive and controlling” during a hearing at Edinburgh sheriff court last month. He pleaded guilty to abusive behaviour towards her between April 2019 and January 2021.