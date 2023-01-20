Rufus McLean to discover rugby fate next week as Glasgow Warriors and SRU complete hearing

Rufus McLean's rugby fate will be decided next week following a disciplinary hearing involving his club, Glasgow Warriors, and the Scottish Rugby Union, the game's governing body.

Glasgow Warriors winger Rufus McLean has been capped three times by Scotland.

McLean, who has been capped three times by Scotland, was in court this week after pleading guilty to domestic abuse charges. Sentence has been deferred until next month.

Glasgow Warriors announced on Wednesday that he had been suspended and an internal investigation had been instigated. It is understood that a disciplinary hearing was held on Friday and the club and Scottish Rugby are expected to announce its conclusions early next week.

