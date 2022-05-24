Rory Darge wins Glasgow Warriors awards hat-trick as winger departs club

Rory Darge has been voted Glasgow Warriors' player of the season by the club's supporters. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He edged out fellow back-rower Jack Dempsey, with over 2,000 votes cast by supporters.

This is Darge’s first full season with the club and a memorable campaign saw him make his full Scotland debut during the Six Nations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Glasgow’s awards dinner, Darge also won the Denholm Energy Services Players’ Player of the Season trophy and the Harper Macleod Test Player of the Season prize.

Other club awards went to hooker Johnny Matthews, who won Mackenzie Construction Most Improved Player of the Season; Ollie Smith, named the Land Rover Young Player of the Season and Richie Gray, who won the Malcolm Group Leadership Award.

Cammy Little of Moffat RFC was named SP Energy Networks Community Hero for 2021/22.