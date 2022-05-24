Rory Darge wins Glasgow Warriors awards hat-trick as winger departs club

He edged out fellow back-rower Jack Dempsey, with over 2,000 votes cast by supporters.
This is Darge’s first full season with the club and a memorable campaign saw him make his full Scotland debut during the Six Nations.
At Glasgow’s awards dinner, Darge also won the Denholm Energy Services Players’ Player of the Season trophy and the Harper Macleod Test Player of the Season prize.
Other club awards went to hooker Johnny Matthews, who won Mackenzie Construction Most Improved Player of the Season; Ollie Smith, named the Land Rover Young Player of the Season and Richie Gray, who won the Malcolm Group Leadership Award.
Cammy Little of Moffat RFC was named SP Energy Networks Community Hero for 2021/22.
Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors have announced that winger Ratu Tagive will leave the club at the end of the season after five and a half years at Scotstoun.