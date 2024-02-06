Scotland will have no hesitation in thrusting Rory Darge into the firing line against France as they look to build on their win over Wales on the opening weekend of the Guinness Six Nations.

Darge has not played since straining knee ligaments in Glasgow Warriors’ defeat by Edinburgh at Murrayfield on December 30 but the back row forward is on course to return to the national stadium on Saturday for the visit of France who lost their first Six Nations match to Ireland in Marseille.

Scotland have lost flanker Luke Crosbie and lock Richie Gray for the remainder of the championship after both were injured in Cardiff and Darge is expected to come in for Crosbie, with Grant Gilchrist replacing Gray.

Scotland co-captain Rory Darge with the Six Nations trophy. Defence coach Steve Tandy said Scotland would have no concerns about throwing Darge into Saturday's clash with France following six weeks on the sidelines. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Darge, 23, was appointed Scotland co-captain along with Finn Russell for the Six Nations but missed the 27-26 win over Wales as he worked his way back to fitness. Steve Tandy, the Scotland defence coach, believes the wing forward is ready to step straight back in at Test level.

“Definitely. He’s done it before after injuries,” said Tandy. “Knowing Rory and the guy he is, how diligent he is and how he looks at and studies the game, we have no doubts. Physically, it feels like he’s adding layer on layer as he gets a little bit older.

“He’s physically ready, and even when they are injured, the boys are still lifting [weights] - it’s not as if they’re sitting there doing nothing. We wouldn’t throw him in if we didn’t feel he was ready.

“He’s trained and he’s looking good. He came through training last week, he trained again on Tuesday, so all being well in the rest of the training week he’ll be available.”

Tandy said that the loss of Crosbie and Gray would be keenly felt but the coach believes there’s enough strength in depth in the squad to cover the pair. Crosbie hurt his shoulder while Gray suffered a bicep injury and it was announced on Tuesday that both would play no further part in this year’s Six Nations.

“First and foremost, with the characters they are, they’re awesome individuals,” said Tandy. “Richie brings lots of experience around the group and he’s got better with age. I wasn’t lucky enough to coach him in his younger years, but he’s great to work with and you see the energy and clarity he brings to the group. He will be sorely missed.

“Luke has fought so hard to get to the international scene. You see the warrior he is on the field, but there is also the character he is and how he leads in and around the training environment, how he speaks in meetings.

“We’ve got a great squad as well. If you look at the back-rowers, there are loads of form players so we’re lucky enough to have an abundance in those positions. If someone misses out, everyone else is ready to step into the shirt and really represent.”