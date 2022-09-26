Rory Darge injury update: Scotland flanker has surgery and is ruled out ‘for several months’

Warriors' Rory Darge was injured against Cardiff. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Scotland international will miss the autumn Test series and faces a race to be fit for next year’s Six Nations Championship which begins on the first weekend of February.

Darge, 22, damaged ligaments after he got caught in an awkward position in the ruck against Cardiff. He was treated on the pitch for a lengthy period and received oxygen before being wheeled off on a stretcher.

A statement from Glasgow Warriors said: “The surgery was successful and Darge will now begin rehabilitation that will see him out of action for several months.”

It is a cruel blow for the flanker who made his international breakthrough in last season’s Six Nations after missing the 2021 Autumn Nations Series through injury.

The better news for Glasgow is that full-back Ollie Smith and stand-off Ross Thompson have both returned to training after back injuries, and No 8 Sione Vailanu has recovered from a bout of sickness.

Warriors play Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday.

Lewis Bean, the lock forward, is progressing through return to play protocols after sustaining a head injury in training, and Nathan McBeth, the prop, is expected to return to training “in the coming weeks” after a knee injury.

There is still no word of when summer signing Huw Jones will be fit to play. The centre rejoined Glasgow in the summer from Harlequins but injured his back in Quins’ Premiership semi-final defeat by Saracens.

Warriors said that Jones, Allan Dell (calf), Jamie Dobie (hamstring), Ally Miller (back) and Enrique Pieretto (shoulder) are all continuing their rehabilitation.