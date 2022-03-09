Rory Darge commits to Glasgow Warriors as Scotland flanker pens new deal

Glasgow Warriors' Rory Darge is pictured after signing a new deal with the club at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old openside flanker has been a revelation since making the switch from Edinburgh last year with a series of outstanding performances making him one of the most talked-about players in the country.

He also backed up his impressive club form with an eye-catching first start for Scotland in the Six Nations defeat to France last month after making his debut off the bench against Wales.

“The last year has gone by so quickly,” Darge told Warriors’ website. “From my debut for Glasgow, to my first URC game, to my first European game and now to my Scotland debut, it’s been unbelievable.

“It was a really easy decision to commit my future to this club. I’m loving life at Scotstoun. I knew a few of the boys before making the move across last year, especially guys like Rufus [McLean], Ross [Thompson] and Ollie [Smith] that I came through the age grades with, but everyone’s been so good with me. I’ve settled in so quickly and I can’t imagine being anywhere else.

“All the guys in the back-row have been a massive help to me, in particular. Ryan Wilson as co-captain has been a big influence, but there’s also guys like Thomas Gordon, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson – all these guys help me to push on and aim to be the best I can be. Danny [Wilson] and Nigel [Carolan] have been helping me develop my work at the contact and in attack, too, and I can’t wait to keep developing at this club.”

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson was delighted to tie up the services of the highly-rated back-rower, saying: “We’re thrilled to secure Rory’s long-term future at the club.

“He’s been impressive from the minute he stepped into the building last April, displaying an outstanding level of professionalism and calmness for such a young player.

“Every challenge that has been put in front of him so far, he has embraced and his performances for both us and Scotland showcase his work rate and skill set.

“For Rory to be a Glasgow Warrior for the long-term is very exciting and we’re looking forward to continuing to watch him develop and grow in the jersey.”