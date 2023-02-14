Rory Darge boost as returning Scotland players bring fresh energy to Glasgow Warriors

Nathan McBeth says the returning Scotland players have brought a fresh energy to Glasgow Warriors as they prepare to return to action against Ulster after a two-week hiatus.

Seven of the club’s international contingent have re-joined the squad at Scotstoun ahead of Friday night’s home match; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Stafford McDowall and Ollie Smith. “It’s a massive boost just because Scotland is also doing really well, beating England and Wales,” said McBeth, the loosehead prop who recently made his first start for the club in the away win over Perpignan. “They’ll bring a different type of energy back into the squad and just help us get everything perfect. It's very good to have them in our environment. We’ll look to feed off their energy. You can see that with the pace and the physicality in our training this week.”

Glasgow received a further lift with the news that Rory Darge was back in full training following the ankle injury he sustained in Glasgow Warriors’ win over Cardiff in September which required surgery. “To have Darge back is massive for us,” added McBeth. “He’s very strong over the ball and is a massive player for us and for Scotland, and I think he’ll be buzzing just to get some time on the field and play some rugby. He’s looking very fit and very strong.”

McBeth, a former Scotland and South Africa under-20 international, said the national side’s performances in the Six Nations have been inspiring, none more so than those of Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn whose two tries in the win over Wales at Murrayfield followed an impressive performance in the opening match against England at Twickenham. “Kyle Steyn’s been playing very very well for Scotland and for Glasgow and being our captain he’s very inspirational,” said McBeth who praised the winger’s leadership skills at the club. “I think he’s made a massive step up and the guys all back him. I think that’s the biggest thing, we’ve all bought in and backed him from the beginning.”

Nathan McBeth has helped Glasgow Warriors go on a nine-game unbeaten run. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Although born in South Africa, McBeth is now committed to Scotland, qualifying through his grandfather, Mac, who is originally from Edinburgh. He would love to follow some of his countrymen into the national side. “I’m living in Scotland now so hopefully one day I can make it. I’m still learning from Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble and Allan Dell. So I definitely have inspiration in my desire to play for Scotland.”

Glasgow were on a nine-game unbeaten run going into the international break, with McBeth making an important contribution mainly from the bench. They are fifth in the United Rugby Championship standings, four points behind Ulster who are third. The Warriors ran them close at the Kingspan Stadium in the first game of last season before going down 35-29 and McBeth expects another tough encounter. “It’s going to be a very physical game and they’re going to bring it up front,” he said. “We just have to match that and bring even more. We’re playing at home and we have a good record here and we want to continue that.”