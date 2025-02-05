Romain Ntamack learns Six Nations ban fate after France red card - and what it means for Scotland clash
Romain Ntamack will be free to face Scotland in the final match of the Guinness Six Nations following a disciplinary hearing.
The France stand-off was sent off for a high tackle on Wales’ Ben Thomas in the 43-0 win in Paris on Friday night and has been suspended for three matches. The ban will be reduced to two games if he successfully completes a tackling course.
He will definitely sit out France’s game against England on Saturday and one other match which has yet to be determined. It could be Toulouse’s Top 14 game against Clermont on February 16 or the Six Nations round three match with Italy in Rome on February 23.
France are not due to face Scotland until March 15 in the final round at Stade de France.
Ntamack appeared before an independent disciplinary committee on Wednesday morning via video link and accepted he had committed an act of foul play. The committee determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate but in light of the player accepting his guilt and mitigating factors such as an exemplary disciplinary record, they applied a 50 per cent reduction, thus reducing the ban to three weeks/matches.
Ntamack was additionally given permission “to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of their sanction which is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play”.
