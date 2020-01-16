Richie Gray to rejoin Glasgow Warriors

Richie Gray is returning to Scottish rugby to rejoin Glasgow Warriors.

The Scotland lock forward has agreed a two-year deal to play for the Scotstoun club from the start of the 2020-21 season, subject to a medical.

Gray, 30, is incoming Glasgow coach Danny Wilson’s first new signing.

The second-row is currently with Toulouse, who he helped win the French Top14 championship last season.

His brother and fellow lock, Jonny, is leaving Glasgow at the end of this season to join Exeter Chiefs.

Richie Gray made 47 appearances in his first spell with the Warriors over four years. He left Glasgow in 2012 to join Sale Sharks, then had a three-year stint at Castres before joining Toulouse.

His return to Scottish rugby will encourage hopes he is ready to return to the national side.

Gray missed the Rugby World Cup after making himself unavailable but Scotland coach Gregor Townsend spoke positively on Wednesday about him returning to the fold.

Speaking to glasgowwarriors.org, Gray, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be coming back to Glasgow. It’s great to be bringing my family back home, and also to come back to the club where it all began for me. It’s certainly something very exciting for me.

“I can’t wait to come back. We were still at Firhill when I left, and the club has obviously made big moves forward since then. Scotstoun is a great place to play rugby – it’s packed every week and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

“Danny (Wilson) is great – he’s really enthusiastic about the club and is very ambitious. We’re both on the same page and we’re both really looking forward to the challenge ahead."