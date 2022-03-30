Richie Gray targets 'great things' with Glasgow Warriors after signing new deal

The popular forward was Danny Wilson’s first signing when he took over as head coach at Scotstoun in 2020.

Gray, 32, rejoined Warriors after eight years in England and France playing for Sale Sharks, Castres and Toulouse, helping the latter to win the French Top 14 title in 2019, beating Clermont Auvergne in the final.

He has made 77 appearances for Glasgow across his two spells with the club.

Scotland lock Richie Gray has signed a contract extension with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Gray told glasgowwarriors.org: “I’m chuffed to be able to re-sign. This club means a lot to me – it’s where I started my professional rugby journey and it’s an environment that makes it a real pleasure to come into training every day and go to work.

“I’ve really enjoyed my rugby since returning to Glasgow, and to be able to continue to pull on the Glasgow jersey is a real privilege.

“We’ve got a talented group of players at Scotstoun and I truly believe this squad is capable of some great things in the near future.”

The 6ft 10in lock has been capped 67 times for Scotland. He made his debut against France in the 2010 Six Nations and won his most recent caps in last year’s Guinness Six Nations, featuring as a replacement in the historic win over England at Twickenham and the home defeat by Wales.

He toured with the 2013 British and Irish Lions to Australia, coming off the bench to win a Test cap in the series decider which the Lions lost 41-16.

Wilson said: “Richie’s form has been excellent ever since he returned to Glasgow. Not only has his lineout work been top-class, but he’s contributed hugely around the field with a very high work rate with and without the ball.

“He brings a wealth of experience to our squad and provides a great role model for our young group of forwards in the playing group. He’s a great professional and we look forward to continuing to work closely together.”