Richie Gray renaissance, former glories in Paris and why bench split could make France v Scotland attritional

The Stade de France holds some special memories for Richie Gray. The last time he played here he helped Toulouse win the Top 14 final. It was also the stadium where, in 2011, he catapulted himself onto the wider rugby world, rampaging around the field on his first Six Nations start for Scotland.

The then peroxide forward made such an impression that he had the home side’s fans cheering him to the rafters. It takes a special talent to do that and Gray later reciprocated, spending seven seasons in France, first with Castres and then Toulouse before returning home to Glasgow in 2020. Now 33, and shorn of the blond locks, Gray is older, wiser and a little bit more introspective. The remarkable thing, though, is that by common consensus he is playing better than ever. “Absolutely,” agrees Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach. “When I was coaching in 2011 [as assistant to Andy Robinson] he made a break against France – I can picture him with his blond hair, bursting through – and he scored a great try against Ireland [a year later]. He is playing better all-round rugby now. He was making the breaks back then, but the game has tightened up a lot since. That carry against Wales [two weeks ago] was maybe as good as you’ll get from second rows. His experience helps too. He knows lineouts, he knows the dark arts now that maybe he didn’t know 10 years ago. It is a great story.”

The good thing for Scotland is that there are chapters still to write, starting with Sunday’s game in Paris. Townsend’s side are two from two in the Guinness Six Nations, accruing maximum points from wins over England and Wales, but the mantra from inside the camp is that there is more to come. “We still have a lot of growth,” said Gray. “If you look at the first half against Wales there is a lot to improve on.” Scotland certainly did that in the second 40 against the Welsh, Finn Russell tearing them apart en route to a record 35-7 win, but Gray is refusing to get carried away. “We have all been involved in Scottish sport for a long time so let’s just take it one game at a time. We know how big the game is but there is a danger of hyping it up too much potentially and playing within ourselves.”

Gray will win his 72nd cap on Sunday and agreed the game held extra significance given his long connection with France. His time at Toulouse coincided with the emergence of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, the extravagantly gifted half-backs who will be plotting Scotland’s downfall. All three played in the Top 14 final win over Clermont in 2019. “That was quite good fun,” Grays says in his understated way. “Good memories.”

Richie Gray helped Scotland beat England at Twickenham in their Six Nations opener. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Russell is the only Scotland player now domiciled in France and while Gray agrees that the stand-off’s inside knowledge will be useful, the lock prefers to concentrate more on his own team. “He will know the tendencies of players he comes up against often. We have touched on France through the week and I’ve played with a contingent at Toulouse as well. But we’ve really tried to focus on ourselves this week. We know how good France are. Everyone knows how good France are and what Dupont and Ntamack can do.”

Gray’s international renaissance has been one of the stories of the championship. Six years on from his last start in a Six Nations match, he has played in every minute of Scotland’s first two games. It’s a testament to his stamina, conditioning and also his desire. There were times during his spell in France when he didn’t feel able to commit fully to the national side. He opted out of the last World Cup, which coincided with family and fitness issues. Townsend is in no doubt that his return to Glasgow and the careful management of his workload has been crucial to his reintegration into the national squad. “The physical side is so important,” said the coach. “He went from playing game after game in France, to injury. He wasn’t looked after well enough and he was part of that too, not just the club. He had hamstring, hip, back injuries.”

Gray expects to be worked hard on Sunday, particularly as both sides have opted to put six forwards on the bench. Sam Skinner is the extra man for Scotland, with Chris Harris sacrificed as Townsend matches up with the hosts. “Both teams have gone for a 6/2 split [on the bench] so it is going to be a very hard and attritional game up front,” said Gray. “Both teams will be searching for parity and if we get the upper hand we know we have the backline that can cause some damage. It’s an old cliché, but it will all start up front.”

Gray may not possess the dynamism he did in 2011 but his value to the team has increased exponentially in terms of his lineout work and game nous. Asked to compare the player he was then to now, he smiles: “A different haircut certainly!”

Richie Gray on the rampage for Scotland against France in Paris in 2011 on his first Six Nations start. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The locks may be a more sober shade but he remains one of the bright lights in a talented Scotland squad and determined to add to his Parisian highlights. “I’ve got happy memories of the last time I played here at the Stade de France. I’ve played with a lot of the guys who’ll be taking the field on Sunday so it gives it a little bit extra but that doesn’t take away from the job I’ve got to do.

“Playing in the Stade de France is always a privilege and there is a lot on the line in the championship. There is a real positive feeling in the camp. The boys can’t wait to get out on the field again and show what we have got.”

France v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations, Stade de France, Sunday, 3pm. TV: live on STV/ITV.

France: 15-Ramos; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Moefana, 11-Dumortier; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Atonio, 4-Flament, 5-Willemse, 6-Jelonch, 7-Ollivon, 8-Alldritt. Replacements: 16-Barlot, 17-Wardi, 18-Falatea, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Cros, 21-Macalou, 22-Couilloud, 23-Jalibert.

Richie Gray during his time at Toulouse. He helped them win the 2019 Top 14 final at the Stade de France. (Photo by Billy Stickland/INPHO/Shutterstock)

