Richard Cockerill lands new job in Eddie Jones' England set-up

Richard Cockerill has been appointed England forwards coach by Eddie Jones.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:04 pm
Richard Cockerill left Edinburgh in July after four seasons in charge. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS
The former Edinburgh head coach will work alongside Matt Proudfoot, the ex-Scotland international who was already part of Jones’ backroom team.

The England boss hailed the appointment, describing Cockerill as “a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach”.

“We’re two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go – which is to win the World Cup,” said Jones.

Richard Cockerill won 27 caps for England and has now joined their coaching team. Picture: Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

“We’ve added Richard to the team to work with Matt to create a dominant forward pack. He’s a former England player, has great coaching experience and comes in as a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach.”

Cockerill, a former England hooker, parted company with Edinburgh “by mutual consent” in July after four seasons in charge and was replaced by Mike Blair.

He said: “I am excited to be joining Eddie Jones and the England team, working with the players and staff. I look forward to being part of and contributing to the world class environment that is England Rugby.”

England have also appointed Anthony Seibold from Australian rugby league as defence coach, replacing John Mitchell who has stepped down to join Wasps.

Both will be in place for the autumn series against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Cockerill won 27 caps from 1997-99 before embarking on a successful coaching career.

As Leicester’s head coach he masterminded three Premiership titles, then had a spell as rugby consultant at Toulon. He joined Edinburgh for four years until his reign ended abruptly in the summer with two years remaining on his contract.

