Revealed: Glasgow Warriors fixtures for the new Pro14 season

Glasgow Warriors have discovered their fixtures for the 2019/20 Pro14 season.

Dave Rennie's men begin the new campaign with a trip to the Toyota Cheetahs on 27 September before starting their home season a week later against Scarlets.

The first match against Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup series will take place on 21 December and will be at Scotstoun.

Their opponents will then welcome them to BT Murrayfield the following week.

The Pro14 kicks off later this year due to the Rugby World Cup.

Key dates for fans...

Warriors v Leinster (30 Oct)

Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby (21 Dec)

Edinburgh Rugby v Warriors (28 Dec)

Warriors v Munster (25 Apr)

Warriors v Ospreys (15 May)

Edinburgh Rugby v Warriors (30 May TBC)

