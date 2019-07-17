Revealed: Edinburgh find out fixture list for next season's Pro14

Edinburgh Rugby have discovered their fixtures for the 2019/20 Pro14 season.

Richard Cockerill's men begin the new campaign with a home clash against Zebre at BT Murrayfield. From there they will embark on a two game road trip against the Cardiff Blues and Leinster before returning home to face Scarlets.

The first match against Glasgow Warriors will be at Scoutsoun this year on 21 December before they battle it out in the capital the following week.

The Pro14 kicks off later this year due to the Rugby World Cup.

Key dates for fans...

Edinburgh v Scarlets (26 Oct)

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (21 Dec)

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors (28 Dec)

Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues (28 Feb)

Edinburgh v Munster (9 May)

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors (30 May TBC)