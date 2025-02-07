Duo recalled for Murrayfield clash

Peter O'Mahony has been a thorn in Scotland sides over the years and the back-row warrior has been recalled by Ireland for Sunday’s match at Murrayfield.

The 35-year-old was left out of Simon Easterby’s matchday squad for last weekend’s 27-22 bonus-point win over England, but returns to replace Ryan Baird at blindside flanker.

O’Mahony seems to relish this fixture and will win his 111th cap in Edinburgh.

Peter O'Mahony in the thick of it between George Turner and Duhan van der Merwe during Ireland's win over Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. | SNS Group

Centre Robbie Henshaw has also been recalled and will partner Bundee Aki in midfield, with Garry Ringrose joining Baird in dropping to the bench.

Back-to-back champions Ireland travel to Murrayfield to resume their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive title following victory over Steve Borthwick’s side.

As expected, tighthead prop Finlay Bealham and wing Mack Hansen have been passed fit to start after each sustaining leg issues against England but the game comes too soon for hugely experienced tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong who misses out again through injury. It means Tom Clarkson provides tighthead cover on the bench.

Sam Prendergast continues at fly-half, with Jack Crowley again providing back-up from the bench following an impressive cameo last weekend.

Ulster lock Iain Henderson drops out of the selection and loosehead prop Cian Healy, 37, will surpass Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most-capped player in the men’s Six Nations, if he comes off the bench to make a 66th championship appearance.

Ireland have dominated recent meetings with Scotland, winning 14 of the last 15 fixtures, including 10 in a row, dating back more than a decade.

Those victories include a title-clinching 17-13 success in Dublin last year, plus pool-stage wins at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby said: “Sunday’s game presents a significant challenge against a Scotland side that had a very good Autumn Nations Series and have started the Six Nations with a positive bonus-point win over Italy.

“We have taken confidence from the win over England this week and there are undoubtedly areas for improvement.

“Selection was a real challenge again which reinforces the competition for places. As we approach round two, it’s about improvement and building momentum.

“We know that we will need to start the game strongly and meet their physical challenge.”

Scotland will name their team later on Friday.

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).