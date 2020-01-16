Return of Richie Gray soothes concerns of Glasgow Warriors fans

Many a wandering traveller returns to find things not quite the same as they left them and Richie Gray will experience that when he rejoins Glasgow Warriors next season.

Back in 2012 the blond 6ft 8in then poster boy of Scottish rugby left his home city for pastures new, first for Sale Sharks, then on to France with Castres and title-winning Toulouse.

“We were still at Firhill when I left and the club has made big moves forward since then,” said the 30-year-old lock after signing a two-year deal to return to Scotland next season. “To come back and play at Scotstoun in front of my family and friends was a huge factor in my decision.”

It is one member of his family that he will be replacing, of course, as younger brother Jonny, pictured, departs to join new Scotland captain Stuart Hogg at Exeter Chiefs.

The last Scot to wear the red jersey of the British and Irish Lions in a Test, coming off the bench in the final match of the 2013 series win over Australia, Gray has 65 caps for Scotland but his Test career appeared to be over last year when he declined to be involved in the World Cup.

However, national head coach Gregor Townsend revealed on Wednesday at his Six Nations squad announcement that the lock was keen to represent his country again, although currently out of action with a head injury.

Just over 24 hours later the move back to Glasgow was announced. With his time at Toulouse perhaps petering out after the high of coming off the bench in the 24-18 final win over Clermont-Auvergne last June, a move home makes sense.

Knocking back Japan seemed like an international retirement at the time but a return to the SRU payroll, which has not been short of coverage this week, no doubt requires being open and available for selection to the national team.

Gray’s last cap came at the end of the 2018 Six Nations against Italy in Rome before he was plagued by back and hip problems. He returned at the start of last year and got back in the groove with eventual champions Toulouse but as he and his former Miss Scotland wife Ellie McKeating celebrated the birth of their first child, son Ostin in May, he felt he could not commit to the World Cup cause. Last summer, Townsend said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” at that decision.

It seems a new chapter could be opened now, though, for a man who was once the shining star of Scottish rugby.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be coming back to Glasgow,” said Gray. “It’s great to be bringing my family back home, and also to come back to the club where it all began for me.”

As first signings go, it is certainly a high-profile one for Danny Wilson, the current Scotland forwards coach who will replace Dave Rennie next season.

Glasgow, who won the Pro12 in 2015 and have reached a Pro14 final last season and a couple of European Champions Cup quarter-finals since, have seemed in a period of transition this season. Scotland stand-off Finn Russell and new national captain Hogg – the men who inherited Richie Gray’s poster-boy status – have gone and ‘wee’ (a mere 6ft 6in) brother Jonny is now leaving too at the end of the season.

There have been grumblings among the support about the direction and ambition of the club and question marks over the appointment of Wilson. However, Robert Stewart, chairman of Glasgow’s official supporters club The XVIth Warrior welcomed the announcement.

“They always come back!” he said. “Obviously some recruitment is needed and I’m sure there are other signings in the pipeline. Finn and Hoggy were not superstars overnight and took time developing and you are starting to see a lot of Finn in young Mr Hastings [Adam Hastings]. A lot of the Scotland boys speak highly of Wilson so I’m quite positive about the future.”

Wilson said: “During my conversations with Richie it was clear he was very passionate about the club and he’ll be an excellent addition to our squad.”