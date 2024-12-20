But Franco Smith side also lose key players to injuries

Franco Smith has urged his Glasgow Warriors players to make their first pro game at Hampden an occasion to remember as he welcomed back club captain Kyle Steyn to the side to play Edinburgh in the first leg of the 1872 Cup.

The Scotland winger has not played since sustaining a serious lower leg injury in the second game of the season against Benetton but returns to lead the team in what is being billed as the club's biggest ever home game.

Kyle Steyn has been passed fit to lead Glasgow Warriors at Hampden. | SNS Group

Over 25,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s match and the final attendance could be close to 28,000, around four times as many as fits into the Warriors’ Scotstoun home.

Glasgow are odds-on favourites to defeat their inter-city rivals and are boosted by the availability of Steyn who had begun the season in sparkling form before injury struck.

“It comes at the right time for us and I'm excited for him as well,” said Smith. “He's a hard worker, like I think all of our squad, that's what we stand for, but he's a prime example of it. And I must compliment our medical team for getting him back on feet as well as they did.”

Steyn’s return is offset by injuries to some key Glasgow players. Josh McKay, their on-form full-back, has been ruled out with a dead leg and Kyle Rowe switches from wing to 15 to cover his absence. The team has been hit hardest in the back row where Rory Darge and Henco Venter are both missing due to head injuries sustained against Toulon last weekend. Smith is hoping they will be able to return for the 1872 Cup second leg at Murrayfield on December 28.

While the Warriors have named a much-changed side, Edinburgh have opted for a more consistent selection as they seek their first win in Glasgow for six years. Duhan van der Merwe will makes his 100th appearance for the club and there are also starts for ex-Glasgow halfbacks Ross Thompson and Ali Price.

“Ali played against them last year but, yes, I think obviously they would like to get one over their old team-mates,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach.

Both coaches have embraced the historic nature of the game, with Smith praising the Warriors’ commercial team for decking out the national stadium in the club’s colours. “We've jazzed Hampden up into a Glasgow home,” he said.

Smith added: “To see as many as 25,000, 30,000 people coming out will be a fantastic experience. The boys merited it. I know that they will remember this for the rest of their lives.

“One day when they sit in front of the fire and look back they will see this is a big, big moment in their career and therefore I'm excited to be a part of it and take them there. So many football legends have played there and that is the sport that's mainly followed here.”

It will be Everitt’s first visit to Hampden but the Edinburgh coach watched last Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers on TV with interest.