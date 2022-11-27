News you can trust since 1817
Replacement Finn Russell kicks seven points for Racing92 two days after arrival of first child

Finn Russell played the final ten minutes for Racing92 on his return to the French outfit and kicked two conversions and one penalty in the 46-12 Top 14 win over Clermont.

By Mark Atkinson
41 minutes ago
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 6:11pm
Racing92 and Scotland stand-off Finn Russell became a father on Friday afternoon.
Russell, who spent the last two weeks away from Racing92 on Scotland duty, where he impressed in matches against New Zealand and Argentina, was named as a replacement after his partner Emma gave birth to their daughter Charlie on Friday in Paris. He came on for Nolann Le Garrec on 70 minutes and added seven points to the scoreboard from the boot.

The 30-year-old stand-off was this week heavily linked with a move to Gallagher Premiership outfit Bath, who want to make him one of their marquee players. Russell’s contract with Racing92 expires in the summer and a move to the Japanese league has also been mooted, although now with a young family, a move back to the UK to be closer to his family may hold significant appeal.

