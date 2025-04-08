Record-breaking Glasgow Warriors player who ended his try-less streak in style

Nathan McBeth, grounded, scores a try for Glasgow Warriors against Emirates Lions at Scotstoun, his fourth in a row for the club. | SNS Group

Free-scoring prop relishing chance to take on Leinster at the Aviva

Nathan McBeth went 47 Glasgow Warriors games without a try and then scored in four consecutive matches to set a new club record for a prop.

He is at a loss to explain the statistical anomaly but is delighted to play his part for an on-form team who have won five of their last six.

McBeth’s try-scoring run came to an end in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup tie against Leicester Tigers but the historic victory more than made up for it. It was the first time Glasgow had won a knockout match in European rugby’s elite club competition and their reward is a quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin on Friday.

It promises to be a special occasion for McBeth who has been Glasgow’s first-choice loosehead for the last two matches. With experienced Scotland internationals Rory Sutherland and Jamie Bhatti also vying for the No 1 jersey, competition is fierce.

“We have so many good props here, and we're all pushing each other,” said McBeth. “We all want to become better, and that's healthy for the club. I mean, it's like that in every position, so we're very blessed.

“I think Friday night is going to be a great game, I think the atmosphere is going to be there. Playing at the Aviva, you can't ask for a bigger occasion.”

McBeth’s try-scoring run began in the win over the Dragons in February and continued in the games against Ospreys, Munster and the Lions.

“Yeah, 47 matches without a try and then I scored my first one against the Dragons. I don't actually know how it happened,” he said. “Like you said, 47 games without a try and then suddenly I got a few.”

McBeth, 26, made his Scotland breakthrough last year when he played in the tour matches against Canada and Chile. He is hoping to add to his cap tally this summer when Gregor Townsend’s team tour New Zealand and Fiji but knows he needs to continue performing at club level.