Ratu Tagive to Alex Craig - who are the uncapped players in Scotland's Six Nations squad?

Coach Gregor Townsend has named six uncapped players in his 38-man training squad for the Six Nations, which start with an away game against Ireland in Dublin. Duncan Smith takes a look at the new faces...

RATU TAGIVE (Glasgow Warriors)

Age: 28

Position: Wing

Born in Queenbeyan, New South Wales, he qualifies on the old three-year residency rule (which has since been extended to five). He started out in rugby league before moving to the union code in Sydney.

Townsend signed him for Glasgow in February 2017, originally on a partnership contract with Currie RFC. Has been hampered by injury but forced his way back into the Glasgow side this season.

ALEX CRAIG (Gloucester)

Age: 22

Position: Lock

Born in Dumfries and raised on a farm near Castle Douglas, former Scotland Under-20 lock Craig signed for Gloucester on a partnership deal with Hartpury College in 2018.

The 6ft 6in second-row has broken into the first team this season and posted a string of fine performances.

LUKE CROSBIE (Edinburgh)

Age: 22

Position: Back-row

A product of Livingston and Currie, the dynamic and versatile back-row forward was a member of the Scotland Under-20 squad who recorded a best-ever fifth-place finish at the junior World Cup in Georgia.

He has racked up a good number of appearances in Edinburgh's ultra-competitive back-row and was invited to train with Townsend's Six Nations squad last year.

KYLE STEYN (Glasgow Warriors)

Age: 25

Position: Centre / wing

Johannesburg-born to Glaswegian mother Gillian, the former Currie Cup player was signed to the Scotland Sevens squad last February.

He was soon given a chance in 15s with the Warriors and made an impact. Was included in the wider World Cup training squad and was tipped as a possible wildcard selection for Japan but missed out. Versatile player has continued to impress at Scotstoun despite World Cup omission.

THOMAS GORDON (Glasgow Warriors)

Age: 22

Position: Flanker

New Zealand-born forward qualifies through Scottish grandparents and was capped at Under-20 level.

Has impressed for Currie which has given him a chance at pro level, winning man-of-the-match on his first start at Scotstoun in the final 1872 Cup of last season - a 34-10 win for Glasgow.

NICK HAINING (Edinburgh)

Age: 29

Position: Back-row

Australia-born but qualified through grandparents, the 6ft 4in forward move to the Capital from Bristol Bears last year.

Started his career at Western Force but headed to the northern hemisphere after being released by the Perth-based Super Rugby side's academy. Played three years for Jersey Reds.