Professor Lorne Crerar to become interim chair of ‘new Scottish Rugby Union’

Professor Lorne Crerar CBE will become the interim chair of the new Scottish Rugby Union.

The meeting, on September 28, is expected to vote for a change to governance which has been described as “possibly the most significant change for… Scottish Rugby since the advent of the professional game”.

As part of the new governance structure, the new company, limited by guarantee, will own the organisation’s main operating vehicle and oversee its activities, and will also provide a reporting function to the organisation’s members.

The motion, designed to provide more effective oversight of the executive by clubs, saw 109 vote in favour and five against at a first special general meeting at Murrayfield in June. It is now required to go before a second SGM for final approval and on this occasion a two-thirds majority will be required as it would mean a change to the SRU bye-laws.

As interim chair, Prof Crerar will work alongside seven other “Custodians” who will make up the new company’s board. If the motion is passed, he will be in post from November 1 2022, for a period of 12 months.

Prof Crerar is a former rugby player and referee, and a former chairman of the European Rugby Cup Tournament (EPCR) and was a judicial officer at four Rugby World Cups.