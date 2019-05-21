PRO14 final: Showdown between Glasgow Warriors and Leinster set to smash ticket records

Organisers of this weekend's Guinness PRO14 Grand Final between Glasgow Warriors and Leinster are hopeful the match can break the attendance record for the fixture.

A total of 46,092 supporters travelled to Dublin for the 2018 final between Leinster and Scarlets, but with more than 34,500 tickets for Saturday's clash already sold, PRO14 chiefs are eyeing a new record crowd at Celtic Park.

Tickets have been snapped up since August last year, suggesting that neutral fans are just as keen to attend the showpiece final.

The historic match, which kicks off at 6.30pm on Saturday evening - just hours after the Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic at Hampden - is the first PRO14 final to be held at a traditional football venue as well as the first major rugby match to be staged at Celtic Park.

An estimated total of 100,000 people are expected to attend both events.

PRO14 chief executive Martin Anayi said: "Right from the beginning, Glasgow has proved a really enticing venue for our final and we can see the appeal that Celtic Park has had on rugby fans who want to experience this incredible stadium for themselves.

“Now that supporters of Glasgow Warriors and Leinster know their teams are in the final, we’ve seen a huge demand for tickets in the lead-up to one of the most exciting games in the rugby calendar. Immediately after our Semi-finals on Friday and Saturday we saw an incredible rate of sales that we haven’t seen in the lead-up to the last three finals.

“If we can break our previous record then that would see an amazing 100,000 football and rugby fans converging on Glasgow in a single day, making the city Europe’s undisputed sporting capital this weekend.”

Remaining tickets are on sale priced at £25 for adults and just £1 for children.

Dominic McKay, Scottish Rugby's Chief Operating Officer and PRO14 Board Director, said: “This match is a unique opportunity to witness a world-class rugby final at a stadium renowned for having one of the greatest atmospheres in world sport."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell admitted it had been a "slightly surreal experience" seeing rugby posts set up on the Celtic Park pitch, adding: "Whatever the results at the weekend, the city of Glasgow will be the real winner. To be able to attract 100,000 sports fans to these two events would be a magnificent achievement.

"We’ve been working very closely with the Guinness PRO14 team to ensure that this match is a truly memorable experience for fans, no matter the result.”