'Pride in the jersey' - Edinburgh coach hails team but pinpoints particular frustration

Everitt says his side’s discipline could have been better in Challenge Cup semi-final

Sean Everitt said he was proud of his Edinburgh side but conceded that Bath were too strong for them in the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup at Hive Stadium.

The visitors won 39-24 to remain on course for an unprecedented treble. They have already won the Premiership Rugby Cup and are currently top of the Gallagher Premiership. They will face either Lyon or Racing 92 in the final of the Challenge Cup.

Everitt, who now believes Bath will go on to lift the trophy, said: “We showed a lot of fight and a lot of pride in the jersey, but unfortunately we fell just a little bit short.

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt with Bath's Finn Russell after the Challenge Cup semi-final. | SNS Group

“I’m proud of how we defended our goal-line with so much energy and passion. But we knew it was always going to be difficult against a Bath team who can put you under so much pressure in that area.

“We weren’t accurate enough in the middle third of the field. That’s something we need to look at. In the second half, our discipline also wasn’t what it needed to be. We allowed Bath too many easy entries into our 22.”

Edinburgh had Sam Skinner yellow-carded but Bath had two players sent to the sin-bin, Will Muir and Tom de Glanville.

Edinburgh had gone in at half-time 12-10 down, with a try from Mosese Tuipulotu giving them hope in between scores from player-of-the-match Sam Underhill and Tom Dunn. They began the second half strongly and moved ahead thanks to a penalty try. Bath hit back through Dunn’s second try and one from Alfie Barbeary. Ali Price’s converted try brought Edinburgh back to within two points but Bath pulled away in the last five minutes with scores from Niall Annett and Guy Pepper. All six of their tries came from forwards.

Bath's Guy Pepper forces his way over for the final try in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final win over Edinburgh. | SNS Group

“They put us under pressure and really kept us pinned in our own 22 for a lot of the second half,” said Everitt. “In saying that, we put ourselves into a good position early in the second half and got ourselves into the lead. It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to capitalise on that. The guys are absolutely gutted but we need to pick ourselves up now.”