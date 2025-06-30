Premiership winner returns to Edinburgh Rugby after six years away

Second-row forward buzzing to come home

Edinburgh Rugby have brought Callum Hunter-Hill back to the club, six years after he left for the English Premiership.

The experienced lock forward has signed a two-year contract, subject to a medical, and will compete for second-row places with Scotland internationals Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Marshall Sykes and Glen Young, as well as Robert Carmichael and Euan McVie. Another Scotland lock, Jamie Hodgson, left Edinburgh at the end of the season.

Hunter-Hill, 28, spent last season at Investec Champions Cup finalists Northampton Saints and before that he was with Saracens for five years. He helped the latter win the Championship in 2021 and the Premiership final at Twickenham two years later, coming off the bench in the 35-25 victory over Sale Sharks.

Callum Hunter-Hill, left, Ivan van Zyl, centre, and Maro Itoje celebrate Saracens' win over Sale in the 2023 Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham. | Getty Images

Born in Melrose and raised in East Lothian, the player said he felt like he was coming home.

“I’m absolutely buzzing and very grateful to be back at Edinburgh Rugby,” he said. “It’s a club that means a huge amount to me. Edinburgh’s always been home and I’m proud to be part of it again.

“There’s a brilliant group there and having watched from afar, especially last season, the team is so well poised to make an even bigger step forward next year, and I’m relishing the chance to add whatever I can to the squad.”

Hunter-Hill actually came through the Glasgow Warriors academy and made his professional debut for them against Zebre in 2016. He joined Edinburgh ahead of the 2017-18 season after a loan spell at London Scottish, and made his first appearance for them away to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. He enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign, featuring in 18 matches in all competitions, including home and away Champions Cup victories over Newcastle Falcons.

He left Edinburgh at the end of that season to join Saracens, initially on loan. The deal was made permanent and he went on to make 81 appearances for the club across five years, playing in European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals as well as helping the club win the English title.

Callum Hunter-Hill in action for Edinburgh against Scarlets in 2018. | SNS Group / SRU

He has played fewer games in the last two seasons - nine for Sarries in 2023-24 and eight for Northampton in 2024-25 - but Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt expects him to have a significant role in the capital.

“He’s a quality player with significant experience at the top level, featuring in some really important games for both Saracens and Northampton Saints,” Everitt told the club’s website.

“He brings real quality to our set-piece with his ability to call the lineout, and his size and toughness will bring further physicality to the pack. He will be a great addition to the squad, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the club this summer.”