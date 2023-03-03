Premiership semi-finals: Large crowd expected at Hawick as unbeaten table-toppers eye win over Marr

The Tennent’s Premiership play-off semi-finals take place on Saturday afternoon, with two intriguing ties in prospect.

Dalton Redpath returns to the Hawick first XV for the visit of Marr.

Hawick have been the best team so far this season and they went through the regular season unbeaten with one draw and 17 wins. That meant they finished top of the table and their prize is a last four tie with reigning champions Marr, who had a poor start to the season but recovered to grab the fourth and final play-off spot.

There is set to be a large crowd at Mansfield Park in the Borders for this one and the hosts have key trio Nicky Little, Dalton Redpath and Hector Patterson back to start. Marr have Scott Clelland, Gregor Beckwith and Fraser Grant joining their starting XV.

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas said: “They don’t come much bigger than this. We have worked extremely hard this week to make sure we are prepared for a physical encounter.” His Marr counterpart Craig Redpath said: “There is no tougher task than going to Mansfield Park with a large crowd and a highly motivated home team. We will have to be at our best.”

In the capital, second placed Currie Chieftains will take on third placed Edinburgh Accies. Charlie Brett comes in at full-back to start for the hosts at Malleny Park with the rest of the side fairly settled. Neil Armstrong returns at 12 for the visitors while No.8 Ruairi Campbell will be key.

“We love playing at Malleny and are excited to play in front of a vocal home crowd,” Currie head coach Mark Cairns said. Edinburgh Accies head coach Iain Berthinussen said: “We need to continue to improve in the defensive area of the game in preparation for the physical challenge that Currie will bring.”