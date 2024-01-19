Marr, Heriot’s, Accies, Kelso and Musselburgh all hoping to join Hawick and Currie in last four

The battle for the last two Premiership play-off spots will, weather permitting, intensify on Saturday afternoon, with all five sides who are gunning for them set to be in action.

Currently, Marr are in third spot in the table on 57 points after 15 games and need two more points to guarantee their place, while Heriot’s Blues are in the fourth on 44 points, but Edinburgh Accies (42, 15), Kelso (40, 14) and Musselburgh (40, 15) are still in with a shout of making the post-season once 18 regular campaign games are completed. Hawick and Currie Chieftains are assured of their play-off berths.

Heriot’s are at home to eighth placed Selkirk, Accies and Kelso meet and Musselburgh are hosting leaders Hawick. Ahead of their match, Heriot’s head coach Phil Smith said: “Despite the recent weather we hope the pitch at Goldenacre can quickly recover and be ready – the boys are excited to get back to the action.” Selkirk are not in the play-off picture, but a confidence-boosting away win at Musselburgh before Christmas means they will be a tough side to beat.

Five matches are scheduled to take place in the Premiership.

Fifth placed Accies defeated Glasgow Hawks last week and ahead of their clash with Kelso, the Edinburgh side’s head coach Iain Berthinussen said: “Our players know the challenge that Kelso will bring on both sides of the ball and that excites this group, we must be brave and impose our game on them.”