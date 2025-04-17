Premier Sports strengthen URC ties with new deal as 'free to air' tease given for UK viewers
Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby matches in the United Rugby Championship will be screened on Premier Sports until the end of 2028/29 campaign after the broadcaster agreed a fresh deal with the league for British and Irish TV rights.
Premier Sports, who are already rights-holders for the URC and also show Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup ties, have strengthened their rugby ties by increasing the length of their contract with the URC.
The new rights come into effect for the start of the 2025/26 season and by its completion will mark over 10 years since Premier Sports started broadcasting all URC games live.
Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship, said: “The BKT URC is an utterly different league to what it was a decade ago. During that time Premier Sports have been a critical partner and shared in our vision of creating a vibrant and innovative competition. It is now normal for fans to be able to follow every minute of their team’s season and it was Premier Sports’ belief in the league and our teams that allowed us to make that leap in 2018.
“During the partnership we have experienced unwavering support when it came to our expansion to PRO14, through the hardships of the pandemic and creation of the United Rugby Championship in 2021.
‘Free to air’ matches in UK are coming
“They have brought fresh talent to the screen and ensured that fans watching the BKT URC can get real opinions and insight from familiar voices who have won the league, played for their countries and represented the British & Irish Lions. We are thrilled that fans in the UK can now access the new Premier Sports Rugby channel while viewers in Ireland will get to experience more enhanced coverage of their teams.”
Within the news release of Premier Sports’ new deal, it was also revealed that some matches will be made available “free to air” for UK audiences - although no further detail was given. “Additionally, the URC expects to announce a package of Free to Air rights with a UK broadcaster in due course,” the league added.
