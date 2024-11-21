Predicted Scotland XV to face Australia as Gregor Townsend faces big decisions in the back row

Scotland complete their Autumn Nations Series schedule when they host Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Gregor Townsend’s side have a record of two victories and one defeat from their three fixtures with wins over Fiji and Portugal either side of a defeat to world champions South Africa.
The Scots now conclude with a difficult test against the side ranked two places below them in eighth position in the World Rugby rankings.
Australia have enjoyed a successful tour to date posting a combined 94 points in defeating both England and Wales over the past fortnight. The Wallabies will be hoping to complete a Grand Slam against the Home Nations with their Murrayfield visit followed by a trip to Ireland next weekend.
Towsend made 14 changes to his starting XV for the 59-21 win over Portugual last weekend and a similar number of alterations are expected when he names his team to face Australia on Friday.
Here is how The Scotsman predict Scotland will line up against the Aussies at Murrayfield on Sunday in a match which kicks off at 1.40pm.