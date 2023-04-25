All Sections
‘Praying for a miracle’ – Siya Kolisi a doubt for Rugby World Cup and faces dilemma over knee injury

Siya Kolisi, one of rugby’s most iconic figures, has emerged as a major doubt for this year’s Rugby World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST
Siya Kolisi lifts the Web Ellis trophy after South Africa's victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Siya Kolisi lifts the Web Ellis trophy after South Africa's victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
The South Africa captain lifted the trophy in Japan four years ago and is due to lead out the Springboks in their opening game of this year’s tournament against Scotland in Marseille on October 10. But the flanker sustained knee damage while playing for the Sharks against Munster in the United Rugby Championship in Durban on Saturday. Reports in South Africa suggest Kolisi has suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament and now faces a dilemma on how best to deal with the injury. An operation would definitely rule him out of the World Cup and even non-surgical treatment would leave him facing a race against time to make the tournament in France, with the recovery period estimated at four months. Kolisi’s wife Rachel has asked her followers on Instagram to pray for her family and that she was “believing for a miracle”. “I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again,” she wrote.

Kolisi, 31, is the first Black man to captain the Springboks, and led them to victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama. South Africa have been drawn in Pool B for this year’s tournament, along with Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania. Kolisi will miss the URC play-offs which means he has played his final match for the Sharks as he is scheduled to join French Top 14 club Racing 92 after the World Cup.

