The South Africa captain lifted the trophy in Japan four years ago and is due to lead out the Springboks in their opening game of this year’s tournament against Scotland in Marseille on October 10. But the flanker sustained knee damage while playing for the Sharks against Munster in the United Rugby Championship in Durban on Saturday. Reports in South Africa suggest Kolisi has suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament and now faces a dilemma on how best to deal with the injury. An operation would definitely rule him out of the World Cup and even non-surgical treatment would leave him facing a race against time to make the tournament in France, with the recovery period estimated at four months. Kolisi’s wife Rachel has asked her followers on Instagram to pray for her family and that she was “believing for a miracle”. “I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again,” she wrote.