Tennent's Premiership: Play-off battle heats up as clubs vie for home advantage

The Tennent's Premiership continues this weekend.

Marr look the most likely to be on home soil late in March alongside leaders Currie Chieftains, but Hawick know they can put the cat amongst the pigeons at Fullarton Park today where a victory would them above their rivals.

Marr would still have one more regular season game left to redress that situation on March 5 at Jed-Forest, but the Borderers will at least want to give themselves a chance of another game at Mansfield Park.

For this Marr-Hawick clash, Curran McMillan and Craig Millar will start in the front-row for the hosts after making an impact from the bench against Edinburgh Accies.

“Hawick have been playing well and will be confident of an away win at Fullarton to keep the pressure on us to obtain the home semi-final in the play-offs.. We are looking forward to the challenge as we have shown good development and improvement over the last few games,” Marr head coach Craig Redpath said.

Brothers Ross and Stuart Graham return to the starting pack for the Greens while captain Matty Carryer drops to the bench with teenager Corey Tait being added to the substitutes.

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas states: “Nothing but a win will keep our chances of a home semi-final alive so I’m sure it will be a cracker of a game.

“We have struggled to win against the top teams in the league away from home this season so that’s the challenge for the squad to try and change that.”

As well as the game in Troon, a 16th league win in a row for Currie at sixth placed Musselburgh would guarantee them top spot in the regular season table.

Fourth placed Edinburgh Accies, already safely into the play-offs, are on the road to fifth placed Glasgow Hawks and eighth place Jed host seventh placed GHA at Riverside Park.