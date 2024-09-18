Plans revealed for Scotland A international against Chile as part of ongoing pathways revamp
It’s the first outing for the second string national side since they played the same opponents in Santiago in June 2022, winning 45-5.
The Scotland A team is being revived as part of a wider revamp designed to improve performance pathways. The A matches have been identified as a way to develop players ahead of making the step up to the full national squad.
The game in Edinburgh will be played the night before Scotland take on Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in the final match of the Autumn Nations Series.
Chile will journey from South America with their full international squad who played a Test match against Scotland this July which the Scots won 52-11.
Scottish Rugby said the coaching team for the A match will be announced in due course.
Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing back Scotland A this season - and playing at home. International A matches are a really effective way of developing our players to prepare them for Test match rugby.
“Chile will provide a tough opponent for us in November. We have built up a strong relationship with them ever since our first match, in Santiago two years ago, and we experienced a real challenge and a noisy atmosphere this summer when we played them in their National Stadium. It will be a great to host them at Hive Stadium and see a young Scottish squad take the game to them.”
Ticket details will be announced this week.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.