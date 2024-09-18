Plans revealed for Scotland A international against Chile as part of ongoing pathways revamp

Ben Muncaster in action for Scotland A against Chile in Santiago, in 2022. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Game to be played in Edinburgh

The Scotland A team will play Chile at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 23.

It’s the first outing for the second string national side since they played the same opponents in Santiago in June 2022, winning 45-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland A team is being revived as part of a wider revamp designed to improve performance pathways. The A matches have been identified as a way to develop players ahead of making the step up to the full national squad.

The game in Edinburgh will be played the night before Scotland take on Australia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in the final match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Chile will journey from South America with their full international squad who played a Test match against Scotland this July which the Scots won 52-11.

Scottish Rugby said the coaching team for the A match will be announced in due course.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing back Scotland A this season - and playing at home. International A matches are a really effective way of developing our players to prepare them for Test match rugby.

“Chile will provide a tough opponent for us in November. We have built up a strong relationship with them ever since our first match, in Santiago two years ago, and we experienced a real challenge and a noisy atmosphere this summer when we played them in their National Stadium. It will be a great to host them at Hive Stadium and see a young Scottish squad take the game to them.”