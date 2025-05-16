'Outstanding' Edinburgh Rugby forward hailed after defining win over Ulster

Back rower excels as Edinburgh progress to knock-out phase

Sean Everitt hailed the performance of Magnus Bradbury as Edinburgh clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs with a 47-17 win over Ulster at Hive Stadium.

The result lifts Everitt's team into the top eight and they will find out their quarter-final opponents on Saturday but the likelihood is it will be either Leinster or the Bulls. Edinburgh will be away and the game will be played on May 31.

Bradbury scored two of Edinburgh's seven tries on a night when he captained the team in the absence of the injured Grant Gilchrist and Ben Vellacott.

Sean Everitt speaks after Edinburgh's win. | SNS Group

“Maggie was outstanding today," Everitt said of the No 8. “His physicality in the carry was really good, and I'm not taking away what he did in defence, but every time he carried today he made metres. It was an outstanding performance for him and probably his best performance of the season.”

“Yes, we’ve done the job," said Everitt. "I’m happy with the performance tonight. It has been a nigh pressure nine weeks with knock-out rugby as well as the URC, and the guys have hit some form and I’m just happy for them because they have just got better and better.

“The second half tonight was probably the best 40 minutes we’ve had this season. We scored some outstanding tries and there was just some really good work from the forwards and back together.

Edinburgh come together

“We’ve got to judge ourselves on performance, because if you perform you’ll win, and you’ll also get the support that we got today and that’s important.

“Although we did lose narrowly to Bath and the Sharks, they were still good performances. It would have been nice to get the points and have a bit of a cushion today, but I think the pressure the team has been under the last nine weeks has helped us in situations like today and it is going to help us in knock-out rugby going forward.

“I’m just happy with how the guys have improved and come together as a group.”

Ulster, who were already out of play-off contention, kept it competitive in the first half by scoring twice through a penalty try and Werner Kok. There was also a superb second-half try from Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite but Edinburgh ultimately had too much fire power.

