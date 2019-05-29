Opening day Premiership fixtures announced for new season

The new-look Tennent’s Premiership will begin on 7 September with the fixtures for season 2019-20 having been announced.

With the Super 6 competition not beginning until after the World Cup in early November, it means that all of the clubs throughout Scotland below the franchises will have September and October to themselves to showcase their product before the new event kicks off.

The four clubs left from the “old” Premiership – Currie Chieftains, Glasgow Hawks, Hawick and Edinburgh Accies – are joined in the top ten by 2018-19 National League Division One champions Marr along with Jed- Forest, GHA, Aberdeen Grammar, Selkirk and Musselburgh.

Currie may well start the season as favourites depending on how many players they lose to Super 6 clubs and Mark Cairns’ men are on the road to Braidholm to take on GHA in week one.

Musselburgh, who claimed the final spot in the division on the last day of the 2018-19 campaign, start with a home match against George Graham’s Hawick.

The Jed Forest-Mar clash is also a tasty one with the two sides having built up quite a rivalry in the last couple of years.

Glasgow Hawks are at Selkirk to start with while Edinburgh Accies make the road trip to Aberdeen Grammar.

The first Borders derby comes in week four on September 28 when Hawick take on Selkirk. The league will run through to 7 March and then the semi-final play-offs involving the top four will take place on 21 March with the final on 4 April.

Tennent’s Premiership opening day fixtures 2019-20 (7 September):

Musselburgh v Hawick

Jed-Forest v Marr

Aberdeen Grammar v Edinburgh Accies

GHA v Currie Chieftains

Selkirk v Glasgow Hawks