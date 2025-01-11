'One to definitely look at' - what Glasgow Warriors need to further their Euro ambitions

Prop frustrated by drop off towards the end of win over Racing 92

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While pleased that Glasgow Warriors have sealed their place in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup with a game to spare, Zander Fagerson would like to see his team be more ruthless in putting away opponents as they move towards the business end of Europe’s top-tier club tournament.

Franco Smith’s side were rampant in the first half against three-time finalists Racing 92 on Friday evening and led 22-7 at the break. They had the bonus point in the bag by half-time but, in truth, the lead could have been even bigger. A fifth try followed through Rory Darge but the Warriors got a little sloppy in the final 10 minutes, as Matt Fagerson was yellow-carded and they conceded two late scores, eventually winning 29-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are top of Pool 4 going into the final round of group stage fixtures and know that if they finish in the top two they will have a home fixture in the first knockout round. Toulon can help their cause by beating Harlequins on Sunday but Zander Fagerson is thinking only about his side’s own match with Quins next Saturday.

Glasgow Warriors' Zander Fagerson takes the ball into contact during the Investec Champions Cup match against Racing 92. | SNS Group

Glasgow lost in the last 16 of the Champions Cup to Danny Wilson’s side last season in a tight game at the Stoop in which the Warriors turned a 7-21 half-time deficit into a 24-21 lead going into the final minutes only to lose 24-28 through a late try from Harlequins hooker Sam Riley.

“Last year was pretty tough,” acknowledged Zander Fagerson. “We were in the lead going into those last 10 minutes and the way in which they did it as well, that hurt quite a lot. So, it's going to be a good game. They like to throw the ball around. They're a dangerous team and they've got a good home record as well. So, I know they'll be going for us and it's going to be a great game.

“The Champions Cup is all about who rocks up on the day. And Harlequins is a tough place to go. So, we've got to make sure we're on the money, make sure we get our prep in and make sure we go down there and get the job done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow have never won a knockout tie in the Champions Cup and having home advantage would increase their chances of doing so this season. Fagerson would like to see them be more clinical than they were on Friday after first-half tries from George Horne, Jamie Dobie, Sebastian Cancelliere and Sione Tuipulotu suggested they were on course for a really big win.

Glasgow Warriors' Sione Tuipulotu scored a try against Racing 92 and was named player of the match. | SNS Group

“Yeah, it was a little bit frustrating,” said the prop. “Just coming out for that second half we were going through our plays and had a lot of ball. But it was just silly mistakes and we couldn't put the phases together and crack them down.

“It’s one to definitely look at on Monday and one we're going to have to learn from. But we’re still happy that we got the job done and got the five points.