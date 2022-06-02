Ollie Smith among Glasgow Warriors trio to sign new deals after breakout season

Ollie Smith has signed a contract extension with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Stafford McDowall and Tom Jordan have also extended their contracts with Danny Wilson’s squad ahead of Saturday's URC quarter-final clash with Leinster at the RDS in Dublin.

A new contract caps a breakout season for Smith, who is pushing for a first senior Scotland call-up after a series of strong performances in the Glasgow backline.

The full-back, who was voted the club's Young Player of the Season, said: "This is my boyhood club and I never even considered moving anywhere else.

“It’s a brilliant environment here. I love working with the coaching staff, the playing group is a great mix of boys and I’m really loving my rugby.

“This season’s been a massive one for me, personally. I’ve just tried to make the most of every opportunity that’s come my way, and the coaches have been great with me, from pointing out the areas I need to work on to giving me the freedom to play my own game.

“There’s a real onus on giving us licence to play and express ourselves – Nigel [Carolan] is big on that with the backs, and having someone like Pete Murchie to pick the brain of as a former back-three player is massive for me. Those two and Danny [Wilson] have really helped me to advance my game this year.

“It’s also brilliant to have guys like Rory [Darge], Rufus [McLean], Murphy [Walker] and Ross [Thompson] that I’ve come through the age grades with now as team-mates at Glasgow. It’s a really special feeling and it’s a really cool thing to be a part of."

McDowall has made 38 appearances to date while Jordan has yet to make his Glasgow debut as he continues to develop in the FORSOC Super6 with Ayrshire Bulls.

Head coach Wilson added: "We’re delighted that Ollie, Stafford and Tom have re-committed to the club.

"We’re really pleased with the way Ollie had developed physically with our strength and conditioning staff and how the has transferred that to the pitch with some brilliant performances recently. It’s great to see another young Scottish player come through.