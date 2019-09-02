Oli Kebble extends Glasgow stay as prop signs on until 2022

Glasgow forward Oli Kebble has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old is now tied to Scotstoun until the summer of 2022.

The South African front-row forward has made 32 appearances since joining Warriors in 2017 after spells in Super Rugby with the Stormers and Currie Cup rugby with Western Province in his homeland.

Kebble said: "It was a pretty easy decision to stay, I'm glad it's all sorted now and I'm ready to put my best foot forward for the team.

"I've got a big three years ahead of me, so I'm very happy.

"I really enjoyed last season, making the Guinness PRO14 final at Celtic Park, which was a really special experience, but outside of the rugby I've enjoyed spending time with the boys.

"We're a very aspirational club and that was a big reason I wanted to stay - to be part of a league-leading side and I think we've got all the right resources, with a great coaching team and a great group of players."