Scotland co-captain Liam McConnell is “not daunted, more excited” to take on a strong-looking England outfit in the under-20 Six Nations opener on Friday evening (7pm, live on BBC iPlayer).

The Scots will arrive at the Twickenham Stoop having lost 14 match on the trot at this level, but with only six players out of the matchday 23 having been capped before this is a fresh start.

Edinburgh Rugby Academy and Boroughmuir Bears back-row McConnell, 18, is one of the more ‘experienced’ heads and he said: “England are a good team, but I’m not daunted, more excited, especially after we watched a few clips from last year’s game versus them [when Scotland led at half-time, but eventually lost].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pinpointed some of the stuff that the boys did really well in that game.

Liam McConnell during a Scotland U20 training session at the Oriam this week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)