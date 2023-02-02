The Scots will arrive at the Twickenham Stoop having lost 14 match on the trot at this level, but with only six players out of the matchday 23 having been capped before this is a fresh start.
Edinburgh Rugby Academy and Boroughmuir Bears back-row McConnell, 18, is one of the more ‘experienced’ heads and he said: “England are a good team, but I’m not daunted, more excited, especially after we watched a few clips from last year’s game versus them [when Scotland led at half-time, but eventually lost].
“We pinpointed some of the stuff that the boys did really well in that game.
“It made us realise that if we do things right then we can cause England problems and if we do what we can do then we can stay in the game.”