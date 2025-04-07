'Not a million miles away' - Sione Tuipulotu update is positive for Glasgow Warriors and Lions

Sione Tuipulotu is back training with Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

Scotland captain back in training and bringing energy to the group

Sione Tuipulotu is close to returning for Glasgow Warriors and is already making his presence felt with the energy he is bringing to training.

The Scotland captain has not played since January and missed the whole of the Six Nations after suffering a chest injury. The centre ripped a pectoral muscle while training with Glasgow but is now one of a number of sidelined Warriors players who are working their way back to fitness.

Tuipulotu’s centre partner Huw Jones is still a few weeks away due to an Achilles problem but second-row forward Max Williamson is “fully integrated” with the squad after twice breaking his thumb.

Glasgow will play Leinster in the quarter-finals of the Investec Champions Cup on Friday and although the game may come too soon for those players, assistant coach Nigel Carolan feels they are not far away. He also reported a clean bill of health from Saturday's win over Leicester Tigers in the round of 16.

“Yeah, we're blessed,” said Carolan. “Maybe a few of the internationals are starting to return and integrate. There's Sione who's not a million miles away, although Friday could be a little bit early for him. Huw Jones is starting to integrate slowly.

“Max Williamson is fully integrated now again so he's going to maybe come into contention for Friday night. We've a pretty much full bill of health from Saturday. So, even with that squad alone, to go again with them wouldn't be the worst plan in the world. For them to have the opportunity to back up what they've done against Leicester would be really good for the group.”

The original diagnosis on Tuipulotu’s injury was longer term, with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expecting the player to be out for four to five months. However, the player has worked assiduously to put himself in a position where he is close to a return.

“I'm not sure of the time frame that they put on it but Sione is so diligent,” added Carolan. “He's so diligent in his prep for games and how he prepares himself and the team that he's equally as diligent and professional with his rehab.

Sione Tuipulotu, left, Huw Jones, centre, and Tom Jordan after Glasgow Warriors' win over Leicester Tigers. | SNS Group

“He could be a little bit ahead, but I think it's where he's at in his head and where the medics are. I think they're still trying to manage the time through that and make sure that he's 100 per cent ready to go when his chance comes up. But the energy he's starting to bring back to the group again is infectious and we can't wait to have him back.”

Tuipulotu was one of the form players in world rugby when he sustained the injury and was being talked about as a potential captain for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. Carolan believes the centre will still have plenty of time to play himself into contention for Andy Farrell’s squad, although no risks will be taken.

