Northampton’s Tom James lands three-match ban for striking Scotland's Ben White during cup clash

Scrum-half served reduced sanction due to acceptance of charge
By Gareth Black
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:53 GMT
Tom James of Northampton Saints has been banned for three matches for striking Toulon's Ben White with his head. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Tom James of Northampton Saints has been banned for three matches for striking Toulon's Ben White with his head. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Tom James of Northampton Saints has been banned for three matches for striking Toulon's Ben White with his head. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton’s Tom James has been handed a three-match ban for striking Ben White during a Champions Cup game against Toulouse.

The scrum-half, 30, was cited for hitting White with his head in the 70th minute of Saints’ 22-19 win last Friday in an incident which resulted in the Scotland international receiving treatment before returning to the match.

James could have been handed a six-week suspension for the offence, but an independent disciplinary committee reduced the sanction following the player’s “acceptance of the charge and his clear disciplinary record”.

James, who joined Saints from Doncaster Knights in 2020, will be free to play again on January 8 – meaning he will be absent from his side’s Gallagher Premiership fixtures against Gloucester, Northampton and Exeter.

Northampton sit top of Champions Cup Pool 3 on nine points, ahead of Exeter on points difference, and five points ahead of third-placed Glasgow Warriors, who they defeated 28-19 at Scotstoun in the opening round of group fixtures last week.

