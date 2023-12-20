Northampton’s Tom James lands three-match ban for striking Scotland's Ben White during cup clash

Tom James of Northampton Saints has been banned for three matches for striking Toulon's Ben White with his head. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton’s Tom James has been handed a three-match ban for striking Ben White during a Champions Cup game against Toulouse.

The scrum-half, 30, was cited for hitting White with his head in the 70th minute of Saints’ 22-19 win last Friday in an incident which resulted in the Scotland international receiving treatment before returning to the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James could have been handed a six-week suspension for the offence, but an independent disciplinary committee reduced the sanction following the player’s “acceptance of the charge and his clear disciplinary record”.

James, who joined Saints from Doncaster Knights in 2020, will be free to play again on January 8 – meaning he will be absent from his side’s Gallagher Premiership fixtures against Gloucester, Northampton and Exeter.